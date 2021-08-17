What researchers found when they read the privacy policies of major websites

A researcher from the University of New South Wales has spent her lockdown scouring through the fine print of major online companies terms and conditions.

Faculty of Law and Justice senior lecturer Dr Katharine Kemp said she reviewed the privacy policies of Amazon, eBay, Kogan and Catch.

“They give you very limited choice in what kinds of uses they can make of your data, and they use your data well beyond what is necessary for actually browsing and making purchases,” she told Gareth Parker.

“They share your information with other companies.

“But something that really struck me was that they actually go out and ask third party companies for extra information.”

She said her analysis found 94 per cent of Australians don’t read the privacy policy and argued that not reading them is often rational behaviour.

