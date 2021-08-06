What gave golden girl Ariarne Titmus the ‘confidence’ to win

Australian golden girl Ariarne Titmus is still processing her remarkable efforts at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year-old claimed two gold, a silver and a bronze in the pool for Australia.

The swimmer, who is in the Howard Springs quarantine facility after returning from Japan, said her form heading into the Olympics filled her with confidence.

“It’s probably the calmest I’ve ever been going into a major competition,” she told Gareth Parker.

“Even before the 400m I was quite at ease, and I think that is because I had such great confidence in the work that I had done and I really believed that I could win.

“Previously up against Katie (Ledecky), I didn’t believe I was good enough to beat her, so that was the biggest shift in my mindset.

“The work that I had done the past few months in training, was the best I had done in my life, I had done some things that I didn’t think I could do.”

She produced one of the greatest moments in Australian Olympic history, beating American Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle final.

“There is no crazy rivalry when we are not racing, we’re just two people that love what we do,” Titmus said.

“When we are out there in the field of battle, we are out there to do our job, but aside from that we get along great.”

(Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)