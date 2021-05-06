6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • What caused waterspouts to form..

What caused waterspouts to form off the Perth coast

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for What caused waterspouts to form off the Perth coast

Incredible pictures of waterspouts forming off the Perth coast were captured yesterday.

Senior meteorologist from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Jonathon Howe, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the unusual weather event is caused when warm water and cool air merge.

“They are big rotating columns of air which form over water under very specific conditions, we do tend to see them in the cooler months in the south west of WA.”

He said they are best viewed from land and people on the water should steer clear.

“The ones we see off Australia aren’t too dangerous for those on land, but for those over the water it is something you do want to stay away from.

“It can whip up some pretty dangerous winds.”

Press PLAY to hear more

(Photo: Bob – Mosman Beach/ Supplied.)

 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882