What caused waterspouts to form off the Perth coast

Incredible pictures of waterspouts forming off the Perth coast were captured yesterday.

Senior meteorologist from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Jonathon Howe, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the unusual weather event is caused when warm water and cool air merge.

“They are big rotating columns of air which form over water under very specific conditions, we do tend to see them in the cooler months in the south west of WA.”

He said they are best viewed from land and people on the water should steer clear.

“The ones we see off Australia aren’t too dangerous for those on land, but for those over the water it is something you do want to stay away from.

“It can whip up some pretty dangerous winds.”

(Photo: Bob – Mosman Beach/ Supplied.)