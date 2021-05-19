Western Power workers to walk off the job for 48 hours

More than 800 Western Power workers are preparing to walk off the job tomorrow as part of a 48-hour strike.

A meeting this afternoon between Western Power and the Electrical Trades Union will determine whether electricity workers will continue with the action.

ETU assistant state secretary Brendan Reeve told Liam Bartlett the stoppage will not endanger householders or businesses.

“We want to reassure the public that our members are committed, that life, property and safety of the public won’t be put at risk, so crews will respond as normal where that situation occurs.”

The union is demanding staffing and pay issues are resolved across the network.

“These problems go back over four years,” Mr Reeve said.

“Our major concerns are especially in the regional depots … that they are under staffed.”

The strike will commence at 5am tomorrow and run for 48 hours.

