Western Australia’s new Voluntary Assisted Dying laws begin tomorrow

Western Australia’s new Voluntary Assisted Dying laws will officially come into effect tomorrow, but the debate around the laws still continue.

The new laws have a strict set of restrictions for those looking to use the law, including three requests with two doctors independently assessing the patient’s eligibility.

Dying With Dignity WA President, Steve Walker, told Mark Gibson tomorrow will be an historic day.

“The people of WA have been waiting for this moment for decades. It’s a new era for choice and compassion for the end of life although there are strict criteria,” Mr Walker said.

The laws were passed in 2019 and have undergone an 18 month implementation period, with a Voluntary Assisted Dying Board appointed in May.

Anglican Archbishop of Perth and Chair of the Association of the WA Heads of Churches, Kay Goldsworthy, says the law doesn’t sit well.

“At heart, what we say is that life is precious and that it is sacred,” she said. “We wouldn’t want people to be making choices unnecessarily.”

