6PR
Western Australians roll up their sleeves amid vaccine launch

6 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Western Australians roll up their sleeves amid vaccine launch

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin in WA this morning.

More than 4500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine landed at Perth Airport yesterday.

They’re being stored at minus 80 degrees in a special freezer at Perth Children’s Hospital.

Quarantine workers will be the first West Australians to receive the jab this morning.

Nursing home residents will then roll up their sleeves.

At this stage, people can receive the vaccine by invite-only with quarantine workers among the first in line, while the Federal Government will distribute the vaccine to aged care homes.

Everyone requires a second jab three to four weeks later.

Similar quantities will arrive in Perth over the coming weeks, before supplies increase from mid March.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison received his vaccination yesterday, along with a small group of elderly people, frontline staff, and medical officials.

News
