The West Coast Eagles left it late, but managed to kick their season off with a win against the Gold Coast Suns by 25 points on Sunday at Optus Stadium.

Oscar Allen was the star of the show for the Eagles with 4 goals, while Dom Sheed saw plenty of the footy with 34 disposals.

Gold Coast youngster Matt Rowell who had to be substituted after he fell victim to a knee injury in the first quarter.

Catch all the highlights from the 6PR commentary team below.