West Coast go down to Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs just managed to get over the line against West Coast in a thriller at Marvel Stadium today.

The Eagles were up by thirteen points going into 3 quarter time, but a frantic final term saw the Bulldogs fight back and take the win thanks to their superstar Marcus Bontempelli (30 disposals, three goals).

Tom Barrass was impressive in defence with a game-high 10 marks and equal-high three contested grabs with forwards Kennedy and Oscar Allen.

West Coast return to Optus next week to take on ladder leaders Port Adelaide.

Catch all the highlights from the 6PR commentary team below.