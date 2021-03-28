6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

West Coast go down to Bulldogs

11 hours ago
MML
Article image for West Coast go down to Bulldogs

The Western Bulldogs just managed to get over the line against West Coast in a thriller at Marvel Stadium today.

The Eagles were up by thirteen points going into 3 quarter time, but a frantic final term saw the Bulldogs fight back and take the win thanks to their superstar Marcus Bontempelli (30 disposals, three goals).

Tom Barrass was impressive in defence with a game-high 10 marks and equal-high three contested grabs with forwards Kennedy and Oscar Allen.

West Coast return to Optus next week to take on ladder leaders Port Adelaide.

Catch all the highlights from the 6PR commentary team below.

MML
AFLSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882