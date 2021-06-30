West Coast Eagles future in the balance due to COVID

West Coast Eagles CEO, Trevor Nisbett, believes the club has lost around $6 million due to the lack of crowds at recent West Coast games.

Mr Nisbett says the support of West Coast fans has kept the club afloat, but they may need more support depending on how COVID-19 pans out.

“A lot of people have foregone the opportunity to get reimbursed and haven’t sought a refund and consequently we’ve ended up in a reasonable position,” he said. “People are very compassionate about what’s happened.”

Players and staff have come under fire after photos emerged of West Coast and Fremantle players wearing their facemasks incorrectly on their late flight to Melbourne.

The West Coast CEO acknowledged there were some mistakes made on the plane.

“We were correcting our players and our staff if their masks were incorrectly worn on the plane and inadvertently some players still let their masks slip,” Mr Nisbett said. “We’ve spoken to the people involved and we’re making sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Mr Nisbett says having both teams on the same plane was an unusual experience.

“I think the clubs get on pretty well off the field and the difficulty is when they’re on the field and they start playing against each other,” he said

West Coast take on Sydney in Geelong on Sunday morning and Fremantle and Carlton will also play in Geelong on Saturday.

