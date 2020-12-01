6PR
West Australia farewells the Duyfken to Sydney

5 hours ago
Simon Beaumont
BoatingDuyfken
Article image for West Australia farewells the Duyfken to Sydney

Since its construction in 1999, the Duyfken has been funded by the State Government and living in the state in which it was built, WA. Recently, the upkeep of the ship costing just under $300,000 was deemed to expensive by the State Government so in order to keep it alive, a move to Sydney where Federal Government funding was accessible was required

Peter Bowman is the CEO of the Duyfken Foundation and is passionate about our little ocean treasure. He comments about the situation and the Duyfken story on Afternoons with Simon Beaumont

