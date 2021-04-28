West Aussies urged to get vaccinated as WA records zero community cases

WA has recorded a fourth consecutive day of no community transmission of COVID-19.

Four new cases were detected in return overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

7,565 people were tested in WA yesterday.

386 close contacts of the three infected people have now been identified, and 367 of those have returned a negative test result.

Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement from a mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday and urged eligible West Australians to get vaccinated.

“Getting West Australians and Australians vaccinated is incredibly important for the health and wellbeing of all Australians.”

The announcement included the official launch of a new vaccine campaign called “roll up for WA”.

The vaccine will be available to anyone over 50 from May 17 at GP clinics as part of Phase 2A.

91,957 vaccines have already been administered across the state.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)