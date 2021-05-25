West Aussies reveal what they would do if they were Premier for the day

West Australians have been asked what they would do first if they were premier for a day.

The Committee for Perth commissioned a survey of 600 people across the Perth and Peel regions, and found cost of living remains the most important issue for residents.

Chief executive Marion Fulker told Gareth Parker it’s interesting to see how priorities change over the years.

“This year it’s a mixed bag, cost of living 12 per cent of respondents, health care at 10, same with infrastructure and transport, 9 per cent with social issues,” she said.

“But when we did the survey 2015 … 48 per cent said fix transport and congestion issues.”

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)