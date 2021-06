Vietnam War veteran and author John O’Halloran joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

He spoke about his time in the war which has been detailed in his new book The Platoon Commander.

Press PLAY to hear his story

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au