West Aussie Greats | Shelley Taylor-Smith

4 hours ago
Australian swimming great Shelley Taylor-Smith joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

She spoke about her early memories learning to swim.

“I was bloody lousy,” she said.

Throughout her school years she suffered from scoliosis and an abnormal curvature of the spine.

“I just limped along and went with a big smile … I just kept showing up and improved and improved.”

She went on to win the Manhattan Island Marathon Swim five times and break the world record for swimming 48 kilometres.

Press PLAY to hear her inspiring story 

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au

