6PR
  • West Aussie Greats | Ross Glendinning

West Aussie Greats | Ross Glendinning

4 hours ago
West Australian football legend and Brownlow Medalist Ross Glendinning joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

The inaugural West Coast Eagles captain spoke about his extensive career in the AFL.

The Alan-Glendinning Medal, which is awarded to the best player at the Western Derby, is named in his honour.

In 2018 the name of the medal was changed from the Ross Glendinning Medal to include the Fremantle Dockers inaugural captain Ben Allen.

“It’s a great thing and for Ben to present at the Dockers home game, and me at West Coast it is a great result,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear more about his extensive career. 

