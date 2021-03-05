6PR
West Aussie Greats | Rick Hart reveals his secrets to success

1 hour ago
The name Rick Hart is synonymous in WA households, with the iconic West Australian founding one of WA’s biggest retail brands.

Rick Hart shared his secrets to success on West Aussie Greats with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning.

“It all started way back … 50 years ago when I had a desire to get into business,” he said.

“I’d grown up in a country area, outside Merredin in an old country general store, so I guess that planted a seed for being in business.”

He went on to found the Rick Hart Group in 1975, which he eventually sold in 2005

Mr Hart now runs an appliance business in Osborne Park called Hart & Co, and has no plans of slowing down.

“I love being involved in business,” he said.

“Retiring is not on the horizon.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au

News
(08) 9221 1882