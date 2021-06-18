West Aussie Greats | Professor Lyn Beazley

Distinguished neuroscientist Professor Lyn Beazley joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

The 2015 West Australian of the Year and former Chief Scientist of Western Australia spoke about her passion for science and medicine.

She said she has always been intrigued by the brain.

“It’s the most complicated thing we know of in the universe.

“It’s just an extraordinary way that we can put together all our senses and make them work.”

She has been a trailblazer for women in science and was the first female in Australia to hold the role of chief scientist for their state.

Press PLAY to hear her inspiring story

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au