West Aussie Greats | Professor Ian Constable

This weeks West Aussie Great is the founder and director of the Lions Eye Institute in WA.

Professor Ian Constable shared his story with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning.

The leading ophthalmologist established the not-for-profit organisation in 1983.

“I spent the first six or eight years repairing eyes from accidents and doing emergency surgery,” he said.

He continues to work as a consultant ophthalmologist at Perth hospitals, and is in the process of opening a new clinic in the Kimberley.

“It’s going to give a lot of resources to the north-west,” he said.

