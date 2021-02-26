6PR
West Aussie Greats | Professor Fiona Wood develops new life saving technology

5 hours ago
SPONSORED
West Aussie Greats
A world leading burns specialist who helped developed spray on skin technology is now developing a 3D skin printer to create the framework of skin.

Professor Fiona Wood detailed her incredible career on 6PR Breakfast with Gareth Parker this morning on the show’s new segment West Aussie Greats.

In 2002 Professor Wood was propelled into the spotlight for her work with the 2002 Bali bombings victims.

28 patients who suffered burns from the blast were flown to Royal Perth Hospital with burns to up to 92 per cent of their bodies.

Professor Woods spray on skin technology, which she co-founded with scientist Marie Stoner, was used to not only save the lives of the survivors, but improve their quality of life.

“We actually developed this technology from 1994 – 95 so it was what we did, but at that time the window to our world really opened up and people saw what we were doing,” she said.

She has recently received a massive grant to develop “a point-of-care robotic 3D skin printer”.

“Now we are not just spraying on skin cells, the aim is to spray the framework of the skin,” she said.

“It’s an ongoing journey, we are always trying to work out how we can do better.”

Professor Woods grew up in the north of England and new from a young age she wanted to help save lives.

“I was one of only 12 girls in my medical class and I knew I was going to be a surgeon, it was just a matter of where and when.”

She developed a passion for research and is now an international leader in burns care.

“Understanding the skin has been my life passion,” she said.

“Our skin is our interface into the world, it does so many things, it keeps us safe from bacteria, it’s our first line of defence, it’s our temperature control.”

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au  

News
