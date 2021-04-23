6PR
West Aussie Greats | Paralympic world champion Priya Cooper

3 hours ago
Truly WAWest Aussie Greats
Article image for West Aussie Greats | Paralympic world champion Priya Cooper

Paralympic world champion swimmer Priya Cooper joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

The nine-time Paralympic gold medalist and Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductee spoke about her early memories growing up in the Perth Hills

“As a West Australian we grew up around the pools,” she said.

“I just learnt to swim as a young girl, and that was my life.

“When I got in the water my disability went away.

“I could keep up, and I could compete, and it was something I loved.”

Cooper was born with Cerebral Palsy and was encouraged to take up sports by her school teachers.

“I went and discovered there was this whole world out there, where there is sport … and for me particularly swimming, and I kind of found my world, my niche.”

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

Click play to hear more. 

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au

 

News
