6PR
West Aussie Greats | Mike Ellis reveals the amazing untold story of the Wildcats 1990 final

3 hours ago
Article image for West Aussie Greats | Mike Ellis reveals the amazing untold story of the Wildcats 1990 final

Perth Wildcats legend Mike Ellis has revealed WA Police officers were waiting in the Entertainment Centre locker-room at half time to arrest his teammate Tiny Pinder during the 1990 finals.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning on West Aussie Greats, Ellis describe the moment as “surreal”.

“We had some police officers there that actually walked in and handcuffed Tiny,” he said.

“We actually talked them in to letting him continue the game.”

He said police were stationed around the stadium to ensure Pinder didn’t try to run and evade arrest.

“They let him play the game and amazingly he was unbelievable in that second half.”

Ellis played his entire NBL career with the wildcats after joining the club in their inaugural season in 1982, and captained the side until 1992.

“When we played, we played because we loved it, we didn’t play for the money.”

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au

