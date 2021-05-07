West Aussie Greats | Kim Hughes opens up about drinking problem

Former Australian cricket captain Kim Hughes joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussies Greats.

For the first time, the 67-year-old spoke publicly about his struggles with alcohol and admitted he was “going down the wrong path”.

“I was smelling of alcohol, and drinking and driving.”

He said some of his closest friends and family encouraged him to get help.

“They got together and said listen you need to do something about it,” Hughes said.

“I got enrolled at the Abbotsford rehab clinic for two weeks and that was an eye-opener.

“I have been 23 weeks without a drink, and it is the best thing that I have done.”

