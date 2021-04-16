6PR
West Aussie Greats | Young Talent Time star Johnny Young

6 hours ago
Young Talent Time star Johnny Young joined Gareth Parker in the studio on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

He spoke about his early memories and revealed he almost became a hairdresser.

“I was 14 years old, you were allowed to leave school at 14, and I had a vocational guidance test and they told me that I would make a great hairdresser.”

His career as hairdresser was short lived, after his band was picked up by Johnny O’Keefe as a support act.

He went on to become a successful singer, composer, television producer and host.

Click play to hear his story. 

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

If you would like to nominate a West Aussie Great email breakfast@6pr.com.au

News
