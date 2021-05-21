6PR
West Aussie Greats | How WA’s top scientist began by blowing up a Hills Hoist

3 hours ago
SPONSORED
Truly WAWest Aussie Greats
The Chief Scientist of Western Australia, Professor Peter Klinken, joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats. 

He spoke about his passion for science from a young age and detailed an experiment that went horribly wrong.

“I have always been really interested in science,” he said.

“I can remember when I was a kid I used to mix chemicals together, and I blew up my mothers Hills Hoist.”

He is now a leading Western Australian medical research scientist for the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research, who is highly regarded in his field.

Press PLAY to hear his story 

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au

 

SPONSORED
News
