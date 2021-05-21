West Aussie Greats | How WA’s top scientist began by blowing up a Hills Hoist

The Chief Scientist of Western Australia, Professor Peter Klinken, joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

He spoke about his passion for science from a young age and detailed an experiment that went horribly wrong.

“I have always been really interested in science,” he said.

“I can remember when I was a kid I used to mix chemicals together, and I blew up my mothers Hills Hoist.”

He is now a leading Western Australian medical research scientist for the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research, who is highly regarded in his field.

