West Aussie Greats | Graham Edwards

Former politician and RSLWA state president Graham Edwards joined 6PR Breakfast on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

The Vietnam War veteran revealed he struggled to listen to The Last Post for many years.

“It does bring back memories of fallen mates, and of those who have sacrificed so much over 100 years, giving their lives in the service for this nation,” he told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

He was severely injured during the war after stepping on a land mine, losing both legs.

“I am one of those who was so lucky to have come home.”

Press PLAY to hear his story