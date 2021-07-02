6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • West Aussie Greats | Graham Edwards

West Aussie Greats | Graham Edwards

6 hours ago
SPONSORED
Truly WAWest Aussie Greats
Article image for West Aussie Greats | Graham Edwards

Former politician and RSLWA state president Graham Edwards joined 6PR Breakfast on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

The Vietnam War veteran revealed he struggled to listen to The Last Post for many years.

“It does bring back memories of fallen mates, and of those who have sacrificed so much over 100 years, giving their lives in the service for this nation,” he told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

He was severely injured during the war after stepping on a land mine, losing both legs.

“I am one of those who was so lucky to have come home.”

Press PLAY to hear his story 

SPONSORED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882