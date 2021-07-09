West Aussie Greats | Football legend Troy Cook

Australian rules football legend Troy Cook joined Oliver Peterson on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

The former Fremantle Docker is now helping young indigenous people with education and employment opportunities through the Wirrpanda Foundation.

“We have an open door policy, we never turn anyone away who comes in to engage with our programs.”

He said despite facing racism in his early footballing years, the industry has come a long way, and encouraged everyone to get involved in NAIDOC week celebrations.

“I really do encourage everyone to go out and immerse yourself in your own community.”

