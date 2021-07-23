West Aussie Greats | ENJO founder Barb de Corti

Australian businesswomen Barb de Corti joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

The entrepreneur is the founder and CEO of ENJO and started selling the cleaning products from her Perth home in 1994.

“I am OCD diagnosed … my child was an asthmatic and I didn’t realise it back then that my cleaning habits were detrimental to his health, he was actually allergic to chemicals,” she said.

She has since grown the business into a multi-million dollar company.

“I just wanted to share it with people that had the same challenges as myself.”

Press PLAY to hear her story

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au