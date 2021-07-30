6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • West Aussie Greats | Emeritus Professor..

West Aussie Greats | Emeritus Professor Byron Kakulas

8 hours ago
SPONSORED
Article image for West Aussie Greats | Emeritus Professor Byron Kakulas

Founder of The Perron Institute, Emeritus Professor Byron Kakulas AO, joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

Professor Kakulas trained at Royal Perth Hospital before specialising in clinical neurology.

He told Gareth Parker the field of neurology presents the “greatest challenge” for medicine.

“It’s been in the too hard basket for many years,” he said.

“Conditions like muscular dystrophy, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, motor neurone disease – they’re all terrible conditions.

“They cause a great deal of suffering [and have been] pushed aside by medicine by many years.”

Professor Kakulas shared how the he and the institute discovered how the humble Rottnest quokka showed muscle could regenerate, which would benefit those living with the muscle-wasting condition Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science (formerly the Western Australian Neuroscience Research Institute – WANRI) is WA’s longest established medical research institute. They undertake cutting edge research on conditions including stroke, Parkinson’s, motor neurone disease, muscular dystrophy, myositis and multiple sclerosis.

Press PLAY to hear more about his story:

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au

 

 

SPONSORED
LifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882