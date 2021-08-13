West Aussie Greats | Dr Craig Challen

2019 Australian of the Year Dr Craig Challen joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

In 2018 the technical diver and his dive partner Richard Harris rescued 12 children from a Thai cave, making headlines around the world.

“The moment when we thought we were going to get them all out safely was the moment when we got the last one out,” he said.

“Up to that point we had no confidence at all that there weren’t going to be casualties.”

