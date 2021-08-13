6PR
West Aussie Greats | Dr Craig Challen

4 hours ago
Truly WAWest Aussie Greats
Article image for West Aussie Greats | Dr Craig Challen

2019 Australian of the Year Dr Craig Challen joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussie Greats.

In 2018 the technical diver and his dive partner Richard Harris rescued 12 children from a Thai cave, making headlines around the world.

“The moment when we thought we were going to get them all out safely was the moment when we got the last one out,” he said.

“Up to that point we had no confidence at all that there weren’t going to be casualties.”

Press PLAY to hear his incredible story 

This West Aussie Great story is brought to you by Kleenheat.

If you would like to nominate a “West Aussie Great” email breakfast@6pr.com.au

