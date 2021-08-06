6PR
West Aussie Greats | Dr Carina Hoang

8 hours ago
Award-winning author and actress Dr Carina Hoang joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussies Greats.

The academic was just 16-years-old when she fled war-torn Vietnam by boat with her family.

“When the war ended, that’s when our life actually turned upside down,” she said.

“We were persecuted by the communist government in a number of ways.

“Our father, being an officer, was taken away for 14 years, and it was unknown to us when or if he was ever released.”

Press PLAY to hear her inspiring story 

