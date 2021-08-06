West Aussie Greats | Dr Carina Hoang

Award-winning author and actress Dr Carina Hoang joined Gareth Parker on Friday for West Aussies Greats.

The academic was just 16-years-old when she fled war-torn Vietnam by boat with her family.

“When the war ended, that’s when our life actually turned upside down,” she said.

“We were persecuted by the communist government in a number of ways.

“Our father, being an officer, was taken away for 14 years, and it was unknown to us when or if he was ever released.”

