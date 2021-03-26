West Aussie Greats | Bev Lowe

Bev Lowe has dedicated the past 25-years of her life to care for some of Perth’s most disadvantaged people.

The 80-year-old runs an organisation that provides blankets, scarves and baby bundles to people in Perth hospitals.

“We linked up with the Royal Perth Hospital, we found that there were people who had come from the country who were feeling the cold,” she told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

Moort Care also provides food hampers for people in need.

“We found people were not only cold but were hungry,” she said.

“It’s appalling to think that here in WA we have people who don’t have meals, they have a cup of tea and they think it’s going to fill them up.

“So we started feeding people with food.”

