West Aussie Greats | Australia’s first indigenous doctor Professor Helen Milroy

Australia’s first indigenous doctor, Professor Helen Milroy, joined 6PR’s Gareth Parker in the studio on Friday for West Aussies Greats.

She is currently a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the Perth Children’s Hospital and an honorary research fellow with the Telethon Kids Institute.

Professor Milroy spoke about her childhood and said she was fascinated by health and healing from a young age.

“Healing was also part of being in an aboriginal family, there were generations of healing traditions within our group, so it was a natural progression for me,” she said.

“I just always thought I was going to be a doctor.”

