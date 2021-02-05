6PR
Weddings forced to cancel despite lockdown lifting

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Weddings forced to cancel despite lockdown lifting

The road back to normality will begin this evening as WA’s lockdown comes to an end, but many WA businesses are still struggling.

A South West make-up artist says despite restrictions being lifted in the region from 6pm, a number of weddings – which provide vital income to locals – have been cancelled due to restrictions.

Rachel Daiykin told Millsy at Midday she had four brides cancel this week because their guests are unable to leave the Perth and Peel regions.

“Some of our brides are in limbo because bridal parties, close families and friends aren’t able to attend,” she said.

“It’s a bit disheartening for them to enjoy their special day without their loved ones close by.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

News
