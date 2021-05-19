6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We will stamp it out’: Police continue racist poster investigation

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘We will stamp it out’: Police continue racist poster investigation

Police are still looking for a man linked to racist and anti-Semitic posters being put up in the northern suburbs.

A number of the hateful images were spotted in Carine, Sorrento, Marmion and Watermans Bay.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch said police won’t put up with racism of any kind.

“We don’t tolerate this behavior in our community, we don’t tolerate racism,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We will stamp it out.

“The community is what comes forward and helps us solve this, and there is more good in the community than bad, a lot more.”

Anyone who can identify the man or has information relating to the incident is urged contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

Press PLAY to watch the CCTV 

(Photo: WA Police.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882