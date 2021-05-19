‘We will stamp it out’: Police continue racist poster investigation

Police are still looking for a man linked to racist and anti-Semitic posters being put up in the northern suburbs.

A number of the hateful images were spotted in Carine, Sorrento, Marmion and Watermans Bay.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch said police won’t put up with racism of any kind.

“We don’t tolerate this behavior in our community, we don’t tolerate racism,” he told Gareth Parker.

“We will stamp it out.

“The community is what comes forward and helps us solve this, and there is more good in the community than bad, a lot more.”

Anyone who can identify the man or has information relating to the incident is urged contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: WA Police.)