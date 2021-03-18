6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • We shouldn’t be ‘subsidising..

We shouldn’t be ‘subsidising millionaire CEOs’

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for We shouldn’t be ‘subsidising millionaire CEOs’

JobKeeper has proven to be the golden goose for some of Australia’s top companies. More than 30 of the ASX’s top 300 companies recorded higher profits in the last six months of 2020 after receiving the government subsidy.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Federal Labor MP Andrew Leigh said millions of dollars in JobKeeper went to companies who “didn’t need a tax payer handout.”

While some companies such as McDonalds, Toyota and Nine Entertainment have pledged to pay back JobKeeper, Mr Leigh said others like Harvey Norman and Solomon Lew “have refused to hand the money back.”

“A whole lot of these firms, which have enjoyed significant profits, are hanging onto the cash,” he said.

“They don’t need corporate welfare.”

While only ASX listed companies were analysed, Mr Leigh predicts $10-$20 billion was paid out to companies whose profits rose.

“That’s hundreds of dollars [per Australian],” said Mr Leigh.

Mr Leigh has made a strong call for these companies to hand the money back.

“Here’s their chance to give back to the community.

“Hand back to the tax payer money you didn’t need.”

Click PLAY to listen:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882