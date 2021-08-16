‘We need certainty’: Mark McGowan’s zero-COVID policy slammed

The head of WA’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the Premier’s policy to stamp out COVID-19 will hurt small businesses.

Mark McGowan wants to see the disease eradicated, going against a National Cabinet plan to open borders and end lockdowns once Australia reaches an 80 percent vaccination target.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA CEO Chris Rodwell told Gareth Parker it’s tough for a lot of people to comprehend.

“We need certainty around what the plan is, how will we reopen to the world, and I think that includes a clarification about what vaccination rate will lead to this reopening,” he said.

“Ultimately at some stage we are going to need to open, and we are going to have to accept that there is a limited amount of COVID.

“We have an economy that we need to build out, and we have an acute skills crisis.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)