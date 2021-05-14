6PR
  • ‘We just want calm’: Aussie..

‘We just want calm’: Aussie describes ‘harrowing’ scenes in Tel Aviv

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘We just want calm’: Aussie describes ‘harrowing’ scenes in Tel Aviv

There are growing fears Israel is moving towards a war with Palestinians, as ground troops are moved in to launch an assault on Gaza.

More than a thousand rockets and air strikes have been launched over the past five days.

Australian man Arsene Ostrovsky, whose lived in Tel Aviv for eight years, said the city has been under constant fire.

“The last few nights there has been a number of dashes to the shelter in the middle of the night,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“It’s not a pleasant feeling, the situation is very tense.

“About two thirds of the country here, that’s six million people, are in rocket range.

“This is three times the population of Perth that is currently under rocket fire.”

He described the spiraling violence as a “harrowing experience” and echoed world leaders calls for calm.

“I have two small children, an infant, having to pick up your kids at 3am in the morning, your family and run to shelter.

“We just want calm, we want peace’

Press PLAY to hear more about the attacks

(Photo: Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
