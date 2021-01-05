“We feel sick”: Alleged Bali bombing mastermind to be released

The alleged mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings is due to be released from an Indonesian prison on Friday.

Abu Bakar Bashir was jailed in 2011 for his links to militant training camps. While he was never convicted, it’s also suspected he was behind the terrorist attack which killed 202 people, among them 88 Australians. Survivors are calling for Bashir to stay in prison.

6PR Football’s Mark Readings was in Paddy’s Bar when the first bomb went off.

“From there it was all about trying to survive.

“I felt very lucky I turned left instead of right. Instead of heading towards to Sari Club, which exploded 60 seconds later, I was out of harms way.”

Mr Readings said there’s no logic in Bashir being released when drug traffickers get the death penalty.

“You think of what drug traffickers get in Indonesia.

“It seems the death penalty for something like drug trafficking but then only 10 years for something where over 200 people lost their lives…

“I just can’t quite work out the logic in that.”

