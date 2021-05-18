‘We all make mistakes’: Josh Kennedy reacts to Willie Rioli’s ‘bad choices’

West Coast veteran Josh Kennedy admits Willie Rioli has to rebuild some trust with the playing group, after being charged with drug possession at Darwin Airport.

Rioli escaped with a good behaviour bond after facing court last week.

“What sits in the forefront of your mind is his welfare and making sure Willie is okay,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

The Eagles are set to decide this week if they keep or cut Rioli.

“I don’t have too many years left, I’d love to be able to run out again one day with him, but you know Willie needs to make sure he gets a few things right.

“He has had a few things gone wrong, and he has made some really bad choices.

“He is still young, we all make mistakes when we are younger, it is just how we react and we learn from them.

“Hopefully Willie can learn a lot from them, and move forward, and become a better man, and a better football player.”

Meanwhile, Liam Ryan is close to making his return from injury, after spending some time in the pool on Monday.

“If he is anywhere near an ice bin, or he is in the pool swimming, you know that he is actually ready to play,” Kennedy said.

“He has been avoiding them for the last few weeks, but he was back in yesterday, so I’m sure that his body is feeling good and is ready to go.”

Press PLAY to hear Kennedy’s thoughts on Willie Rioli

Josh Kennedy speaks exclusively with Gareth Parker on 6PR Breakfast every Tuesday after 7am.

(Photo: West Coast Eagles.)