6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA’s unemployment rate rises..

WA’s unemployment rate rises to 5.1 per cent

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for WA’s unemployment rate rises to 5.1 per cent

The national unemployment rate has fallen to a 10 year low, but WA’s rate has risen as more people are looking for work.

The state added thirteen thousand jobs in June, but with a surge in people looking to return to the workforce, joblessness in WA has risen from 4.6 to 5.1 per cent.

Chief Economist at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Aaron Morey told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, businesses adding jobs and more people looking to return to work are positive signs for the economy.

“It’s a good signal that businesses in WA have got a bit of confidence in the longer term outlook for the economy,” he said.

“You don’t create full time positions unless you’ve got a bit of surety around the future path for economic growth. So that in particular is a good signal out of today’s job figures.”

Click PLAY to hear the full story.

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882