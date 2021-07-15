WA’s unemployment rate rises to 5.1 per cent

The national unemployment rate has fallen to a 10 year low, but WA’s rate has risen as more people are looking for work.

The state added thirteen thousand jobs in June, but with a surge in people looking to return to the workforce, joblessness in WA has risen from 4.6 to 5.1 per cent.

Chief Economist at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Aaron Morey told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, businesses adding jobs and more people looking to return to work are positive signs for the economy.

“It’s a good signal that businesses in WA have got a bit of confidence in the longer term outlook for the economy,” he said.

“You don’t create full time positions unless you’ve got a bit of surety around the future path for economic growth. So that in particular is a good signal out of today’s job figures.”

