WA’s longest serving police officer laid to rest
WA’s longest serving police officer was laid to rest yesterday, after more than 50 years on the beat with the WA Police force.
Bill Smith served as a police officer across multiple WA police stations and retired in 2014.
His daughter Deborah paid tribute to him on 6PR’s Millsy at Midday this afternoon.
“Dad was a larger than life character,” she said.
“He loved his job, he loved serving the community, and was just an all round nice person.
“He always had a good story and yarn to tell, and he always took the time to listen to people.”
