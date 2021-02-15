6PR
WA’s hard border with Victoria extended

11 hours ago
WA’s hard border with Victoria will be extended until midnight Wednesday.

It means anyone wanting to enter WA will need an exemption, and to quarantine for 14 days and return a negative COVID test result.

The restrictions on Victorian travellers were put in place for 72 hours from Friday night.

But today Premier Mark McGowan announced a further extension to the hard border to align with Victoria’s snap lockdown.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he can’t guarantee the states five-day lockdown will end as planned on Wednesday night, after the Holiday Inn cluster grew to 17 cases overnight.

Meanwhile, Western Australia recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight, and the states total remains at 910.

 

 

