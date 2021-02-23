WA’s biggest businesses push for transparency around political donations

The Director of the Kwinana Industries Council wants to see more transparency in regards to political donations in WA.

The council is calling for the state government to adopt similar laws to the eastern states, which include banning property developers and industry bodies from donating to any parties.

Chris Oughton told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett WA laws should extend further as well.

“It doesn’t necessarily need to stop at property developers, but it also should include corporate hospitality, this is where planning decision makers or others get invited into the corporate box and are lavished with the spectacle.”

He would like to see the state government publicly disclose any gifts to the public.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)