WA’s best steak sandwich competition is back

The Australian Hotels Association (WA) has just launched the start of the 2021 WA’s Best Steak Sandwich competition.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, venues across the state have nominated in large numbers to put forward their best creation. Patrons are able to start voting online now, with 62 venues to choose from.

The rules of the competition state a ‘steak’ is defined as a cut of meat being beef or lamb. The composition of the Steak Sandwich, recipe and its ingredients must remain the same throughout the competition and must also remain on the venue’s menu until voting concludes.

AHA(WA) CEO Bradley Woods told Oliver Peterson it doesn’t matter what other items are in the sanga, so long as “beef or lamb is the main protein.”

“There’s lots of aspects to this that are really quite serious,” he said.

“It’s a heated contest.”

Four finalists will be chosen from regional and metropolitan areas to participate in a live steak sandwich cook-off at Crown Perth on 13 and 14 April 2021 respectively.

Head to www.hospitalitywa.com to vote before March 22.

