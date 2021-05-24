War of words hits new low as government pass the buck on health crisis

Tensions continue to rise between healthcare workers and the state government, as the fallout from the death of seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath at Perth Children’s Hospital continues.

The Premier has called for calm but peak health bodies say frontline emergency staff are being “thrown under the bus”.

Australian Nursing Federation state secretary Mark Olson told Gareth Parker systemic failures are to blame, not the workers struggling to deliver care in difficult conditions.

“The government continue to run the narrative that everything in the public health system is okay, and that the events of that tragic night all come down to the actions of a number of individuals,” he said.

“I’m not quite sure why the Premier and Health Minister are talking about dialing down the temperature, because it is their political spin departments that keep ramping it up.

“We are simply responding to unsubstantiated allegations being put about our members, aspersions that are being cast upon our professions and the actions of what is clearly a government spin department in overdrive.”

Medical staff from across the state are expected to rally at Perth Children’s Hospital on Tuesday and will call for the government to accept problems across the entire WA health system.

