Wanneroo mayor Tracey Roberts to take on Christian Porter at next election

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Wanneroo Mayor Tracey Roberts has been endorsed by the Labor party to take on Christian Porter at the next federal election.

The former Attorney General has held the seat of Pearce since 2013.

The seat of Pearce has never turned red in its 31-year history.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Ms Roberts will be a “strong voice” for WA in Canberra.

Proud to announce Tracey Roberts as Labor’s candidate for Pearce. She’s taking on the fight to unseat Christian Porter at the next election. Tracey is the Mayor of Wanneroo. She’s passionate about her local community, and she’ll be be a strong voice in Canberra for WA. pic.twitter.com/8P399HOZ2R — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) August 11, 2021

