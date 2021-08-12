6PR
Wanneroo mayor Tracey Roberts to take on Christian Porter at next election

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
RUMOUR CONFIRMED 

Wanneroo Mayor Tracey Roberts has been endorsed by the Labor party to take on Christian Porter at the next federal election.

The former Attorney General has held the seat of Pearce since 2013.

The seat of Pearce has never turned red in its 31-year history.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Ms Roberts will be a “strong voice” for WA in Canberra.

Gareth Parker
News
