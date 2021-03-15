6PR
WACA boss opens up about health battle

3 hours ago
The CEO of the WACA has opened up about her recent health struggles in an open interview with 6PR’s Steve Mills.

Christina Matthews has been confined to bed rest for the last four weeks after doctors made a frightening discovery.

“I was having a test and they found I had a cyst the size of a baby’s head in my pelvis,” she said.

“Then they opened me up and they found more problems.”

She is now organising the Ride for Youth charity ride to raise money for students with mental health problems.

Last year the event raised $1.8 million and they are hoping to increase that figure this year.

“This money helps to reduce that waitlist to give a free mental health service to young people who are at risk.”

The ride covers 700 kilometres from Albany to Perth and organisers stop at schools along the way to raise awareness about mental health.

“To make kids aware of what services are in the area, and to create awareness that mental health is not a death sentence, there is help out there for you.”

For more details and to donate visit the Ride For Youth website.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

