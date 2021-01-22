WAAPA graduate hits the stage as The Boy from Oz

WAAPA Graduate Ethan Jones will make his stage debut as Peter Allen tonight, starring in The Boy from Oz.

The 27-year-old will play the legendary Australian performer in the smash-hit musical, which shot Todd McKenny and Hugh Jackman to fame.

“It is a very, very high energetic show.”

The musical is based on the life of Peter Allen, who was discovered by Judy Garland and went on to marry her daughter Liza Minnelli.

“Peter had this incredible shot to stardom through such an unlikely entertainment success story,” Jones said.

“He was just such a lovely, warm friendly performer.”

The show will run until February 7 at Perth’s Crown Theatre.

“We are having a party on stage, and we want to share that with the audiences.”

(Photo: Ethan Jones/ Facebook.)