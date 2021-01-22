6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WAAPA graduate hits the stage as The Boy from Oz

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for WAAPA graduate hits the stage as The Boy from Oz

WAAPA Graduate Ethan Jones will make his stage debut as Peter Allen tonight, starring in The Boy from Oz.

The 27-year-old will play the legendary Australian performer in the smash-hit musical, which shot Todd McKenny and Hugh Jackman to fame.

“It is a very, very high energetic show.”

The musical is based on the life of Peter Allen, who was discovered by Judy Garland and went on to marry her daughter Liza Minnelli.

“Peter had this incredible shot to stardom through such an unlikely entertainment success story,” Jones said.

“He was just such a lovely, warm friendly performer.”

The show will run until February 7 at Perth’s Crown Theatre.

“We are having a party on stage, and we want to share that with the audiences.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Ethan Jones/ Facebook.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882