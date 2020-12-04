WA travellers left in limbo as NSW border decision is further delayed

Premier Mark McGowan has indicated the border re-opening to Victoria is set to go ahead as planned, but a decision on softening the hard border to New South Wales will be made on Monday.

WA’s border re-opening with the two states was thrown into disarray yesterday after a NSW hotel worker tested positive to the disease.

Tests today have shown the worker was likely infected from an overseas source and not through the community.

The Premier says today’s news regarding the New South Wales outbreak puts the border reopening in good stead, if nothing changes between now and Tuesday.

“So far the early signs are positive, however it is becoming clearer that more time is needed to assess the situation with confidence.” he said.