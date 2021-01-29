6PR
WA to reopen border to Queensland on Monday

2 mins ago
6PR News
WA will reopen it’s border to Queensland next week, allowing quarantine free travel between the two states.

Currently, travellers from Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales are required to quarantine for two weeks and submit to COVID-19 testing.

South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT are currently permitted to enter WA without COVID-19 testing or self-quarantine requirements.

Premier Mark McGowan says the border will reopen to Queensland from Monday “subject to health advice”.

Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty around when a COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out across the state.

The Premier says WA is working with the commonwealth government on locations for the rollout.

The New South Wales government has started revealing its locations.

Mark McGowan says the logistics are being worked through but WA has no timeline on an announcement yet.

“The first roll out will be for those high need groups, people in age care, working in age care, quarantine worker,” he said.

